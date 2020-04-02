Madison County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The latest Georgia Department of Public Health update at noon Thursday showed an increase from three to four cases. There is one reported fatality, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. No identification is given for the deceased.
There are now 5,348 confirmed cases in Georgia, with 163 deaths and 1,056 people hospitalized. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 712 and 22 deaths, while Dougherty County (Albany) has 507 cases and 29 deaths.
Nearby counties are as follows: Clarke, 54 cases, seven deaths; Barrow, 20 and two deaths; Oconee, 18; Jackson, 11; Franklin, five; Stephens, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality, an 83-year-old man.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.