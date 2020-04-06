Madison County now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions.
Deaths in Georgia jumped from 229 at noon today to 294 in the 7 p.m. report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are now 7,558 cases statewide with 1,393 people hospitalized. Sixty percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are people between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty five percent are over 60. One percent are between 0 and 17. There have been 31,274 tests conducted statewide.
Fulton County has the most cases in the state at 1,053 and 32 deaths. Dougherty County has 722 cases and 44 deaths.
Other area counties include: Clarke County, 72 cases and eight deaths; Barrow, 29 and three deaths; Oconee, 24; Jackson, 18; Stephens, eight; Franklin, three; Hart, three; Banks, two; Elbert, two; Oglethorpe, one and one death.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.