Madison County Probate Judge Cody Cross released the following numbers for his office for 2020:
•Estate filings, 213
•Minor guardianship filings, 42
•Adult guardianship filings, 24
•Returns and reports of Fiduciaries, 61
•Mental Health Orders issued, 9
•Traffic citations, 2,493
•Weapons Carry License applications, 1,570
•Marriage licenses, 233
•Vital Records, 1,664
•Total money received/disbursed: $469,104.20
•Breakdown: vital records, $20,680; weapons carry licenses, $85,479; marriage licenses - $14,542; estate filings - $32,257.90; traffic - $316,145.30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.