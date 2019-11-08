Madison County schools fared well in a recent school system assessment, ranking third among the 13 Northeast Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) school districts.
Only Oconee County and Jefferson scored better than Madison County in the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI). Madison County received an overall CCRPI grade of 81.6.
“We’re proud of what we have accomplished,” said Madison County superintendent Michael Williams. “However, we don’t want to be complacent with where we are. Our students have performed well. Our teachers have worked hard to prepare our students. We’ve got great support.”
All five county elementary schools scored a five on the one-to-five scale “climate star” rating, while the middle school and high school both scored a four.
Williams said he would like to see improvements in the assessment system. He said much of the CCRPI is based on Georgia Milestone testing, which is just a snapshot of student performance.
“Hopefully, some changes still may be coming with the way students are assessed throughout the year instead of a one-day snapshot,” said Williams.
Gov. Brian Kemp expressed the same sentiment in his comment on the state’s CCRPI press release. He voiced concern about the dip in scoring in Georgia.
“I am a strong supporter of holding schools accountable for increased student achievement, but in a year when we’ve seen nearly across-the-board increases in national test scores and graduation rates as well as Georgia Milestones scores, seeing the CCRPI show a decrease instead raises concerns about the measurement used to determine school and district achievement,” said Gov. Kemp. “I believe that we need to engage in a thoughtful process to create an accountability system that paints a true picture of what’s happening in a school.”
Williams said that whatever assessments are used, the system needs to be strong and help prepare all youth for life.
“I feel like the stronger your school system is, the stronger your county will be,” he said. “You’re providing the future workforce. And not everyone is going to college. And so they need to be prepared to be a productive member of society and contribute to the well being of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.