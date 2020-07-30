The Madison County School system is working to get school buildings ready for a very different new school year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. School is now set to begin Friday, Aug. 14, after being pushed back a week for additional pre-planning days for teachers and staff.
Assistant Superintendent Amanda Wommack told board of education members last week that the staff is working to install bottle filler fountains to upgrade older water fountains and increase accessibility for students to refill their personal water bottles, they are also working to get Plexi Sields for schools and walk through Safe Scanner temperature equipment has been ordered. GEMA is also sending addition PPE (personal protective equipment) for the school system’s use, in addition to that purchased by the system. The school bus shop is installing hand sanitizer dispensers for each bus and busses will be cleaned each day.
Additional cleaning procedures by the school’s cleaning company, ABM, were discussed. This will include daily cleaning of touch surfaces and overnight electrostatic misting of classrooms.
Also, Wommack reported that the school system received its highest SPLOST payment to date in June ($229,781).
In other news, the board voted to approve the closing of the sale of the Mary Ellen Court property (old BOE building and property) and authorized Superintendent Michael Williams and BOE chairman Robert Hooper to sign the closing documents.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at its July meeting.
•Colbert – Teacher Morgan Archer was hired to replace M. Whitworth and Kaytlin Stubbs is a newly hired teacher.
•Comer – Kathy Wynn was hired as a part-time bookkeeper, Chelsea Long was hired as a teacher, parapro Morgan Pruitt was hired to replace C. Hall, Sheree Scogin was hired to replace special ed teacher F. May and Johnny Wilson was hired to replace special ed parapro R. Cash.
•Danielsville – Anja Cleveland was hired to replace parapro A. McElroy.
•Ila – Laura Scott was hired as a new teacher.
•MCMS – Nick Ladd was approved for a shift in duties; half teacher/half parapro and Kimberly McElroy was hired as a long-term sub for teacher K. Major.
•Transportation – Brenda Duncan was to replace full-time bus driver T. Booth, Kristen Hilgeman was hired to replace full-time bus monitor H. Graham and Megan Payne was hired as a full-time bus monitor.
•FYI – Teacher Brent Bird was moved from part-time to full-time (MCMS), food assistant Cindy Camp was moved from Hull to Ila; central office payroll specialist Christy Coile resigned; teacher Bobby Cutts transferred from MCMS to Danielsville, parapro Cody Dyer resigned (MCMS), bus mechanic Chelsea Ford was moved from part-time to full-time, food assistant Stacie Konkle transferred from Ila to MCHS, full-time bus drivers Jennifer McClure, Brittany Newsome, Mike Hensley and Bobbie Kesler resigned; after school worker Mallory Smith resigned from Comer; assistant special ed director Ashlee Underwood resigned; bus driver Buster Walls moved to substitute status; parapros Kendra Wilson (Colbert) and Allison Workman (Danielsville) resigned.
•The following employees were hired as “49 percent employees” – Teresa Seagraves (Central Office), Lori Dooley (Colbert Elementary), Matt Boggs (MCHS), Marty Tate (MCHS), Scott Wilkins (MCHS) and Elaine Johnson (MCMS).
