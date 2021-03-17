Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams issued the following statement Wednesday:
"In the interest of safety for everyone and the strong possibility of severe weather including high winds, tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding, the Madison County School System will move to distance learning on Thursday, March 18. Students and Staff should not report to school. Staff should check with their principal/supervisor for scheduling and other questions."
