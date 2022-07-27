For the second year in a row, Madison County Schools are ranked tenth in Georgia, according to an online ranking system.
Niche.com uses a variety of factors to rank schools, including academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep opportunities, administration, food, sports, facilities and health and safety.
The county school system received an overall A rating and was ranked tenth out of 179 systems in the state. The system was ranked third in Northeast Georgia, behind Oconee County and Jefferson.
“All of our schools had an A rating,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “That’s awesome. Again it just goes to show what a great job our staff and students and community are doing to get that recognition. I’m very proud of that.”
To find out more about the ranking, visit
