Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams announced Thursday that lunch services will be expanded after spring break, starting April 13.
The schools will offer curb-side meal pick up on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Comer, Colbert, Hull-Sanford, Ila and Madison County High School.
“On Mondays we will give three lunches and breakfasts, and on Thursdays we will give out two lunches and breakfasts,” said Williams. “Kids still need to be present. You will drive up to the table at the school, a helper will set the needed number of bags down and the driver can reach out and pick them up, maintaining a distance. Watch for directions to the pick-up site at each school. Most are near the normal car-rider drop off lines, and Comer is at the lower parking lot circle.”
