Madison County parents who are uncomfortable sending their children to school in person due to the coronavirus outbreak can keep their children home.
The deadline for families to complete the online learning option interest form is July 17. If families choose this option, then any child in an online setting must commit to learning virtually for a minimum of one complete semester (90 instructional days).
In-person classes will begin Aug. 7, as scheduled, unless directed otherwise by Governor Kemp or the Georgia Department of Education, and staff members will report Aug. 3. The schools plan to have the standard 180 days of student instruction.
“We look forward to returning to face-to-face instruction and will have guidelines in place to keep our students and staff as safe as possible,” said superintendent Michael Williams. “For extenuating circumstances, MCCSS will provide an online learning option for students. Families need to understand this will not look the same as the distance learning experience this past spring. The expectations and rigor will mirror face-to-face instruction, and online students will have a full school day Monday-Friday.”
During the months of October and February, the schools will have distance learning days in order to provide time for a thorough cleaning of facilities and buses.
Officials said parents of children in the online curriculum will need to commit to completing all course components.
There will be an online Pre-K option, a kindergarten through fifth grade option and a sixth through twelfth grade option.
“We will utilize Accelerate Education for our K-5 students,” said Williams. “This program will provide a rigorous, standards-based curriculum that offers students a wide variety of learning options, both online and hands-on. Learning is organized into modules with direct instruction, practice, and assessments. Parents must act as a learning coach, assisting with interactive tools and games and helping facilitate hands-on learning.”
The sixth-through-twelfth grade option will utilize the GradPoint online platform.
“GradPoint is a self-paced, mastery learning program where students work independently through a series of modules and content and take online assessments to progress through the curriculum,” said Williams. “Gradpoint courses will have a virtual facilitator. Limited courses through the Georgia Virtual School may be available as well.”
For more information and to complete the online learning option interest form, see additional information on the school website at madison.k12.ga.us
