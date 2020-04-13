The powerful storm system that roared through the Southeast late Sunday night and early Monday morning spared Madison County its full wrath.
Madison County 911 Director Brenan Baird reported Monday morning that his office had received reports of many downed trees, mostly on the north and east ends of the county.
“Otherwise, we were super lucky,” he said.
Baird reported that a downed tree on Hwy. 29 was hit by a car, and a tree fell on Hwy. 172 near Goss Lane and was hit by a truck, but he didn’t receive reports of any injuries.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting today that six people died in the storms in Georgia.
Jackson EMC reported about 16,000 customers without power in its 10-county service area at the peak of the damage. At 10 a.m. Monday, Jackson EMC had 124 individual outages affecting 1,300 members. Most outages remain in Banks, Hall and Jackson counties.
