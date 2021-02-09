Madison County’s flood risk information has been revised, and updated flood hazard maps are ready for review.
“More up-to-date flood hazard maps ultimately mean a safer, more resilient Madison County,” said local officials.
The issued preliminary flood maps will replace outdated studies, some of which are more than 30 years old. Revisions to these mapping products may affect residents and business owners in unincorporated Madison County, the City of Danielsville, and the City of Hull.
You can view the new preliminary maps to see how your flood risk may have changed, learn how they can affect building and flood insurance requirements, and find out what your options are at a Virtual Flood Risk Open House. Here is the link for the Virtual Open House: https://bit.ly/39I9MR9
Georgia’s Virtual Flood Risk Open House provides information relevant to the changes in the community, as well as an opportunity to connect with floodplain management experts from the GA Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In-person virtual meetings are available by appointment only and can be reserved on the website, via the “Request an Appointment” tab. Appointments will be held between Feb. 15 to Feb. 26. Appointments should be made by Feb. 10, using the link above.
The maps are available online at www.GeorgiaDFIRM.com. The county floodplain administrative service is located at the Madison County Government Complex, Tax Assessors Office, at 91 Albany Ave, Danielsville, GA 30633. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. If you have any questions, contact Local Floodplain Administrator, Cameron Van De Velde, at 706-795-6361 or via email at cvandevelde@madisonco.us. For more information, visit www.madisoncountyga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.