Madison County is the top agricultural county in Georgia in the most recent ranking of the state’s “farm gate value.”
The county ranked first out of 159 counties with a total farm gate value of $514.5 million in 2018, according to a report released in December 2019 from the University of Georgia Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development. This accounted for 3.74 percent of the state’s total ag value. Colquitt was second and Franklin County was third.
Madison County ranked number one in poultry and egg production, with a value of $489.9 million, or 8.58 percent of the state’s production.
The county was also ranked high in other ag categories, including beef cattle, fifth; breeder pullet, fifth; goats, fourth; grapes, fifth; hay, fifth; sheep, fifth; and straw, seventh.
