Madison County beat the state average in most Georgia Milestone tests this past spring.
According to results released by the Georgia Department of Education, Madison County exceeded state averages in English-language arts, math and science at the elementary school level in grades three through five.
The system also topped the state average in math in sixth through eighth grade, with sixth graders exceeding Georgia students in language arts. However, Madison County seventh and eighth graders were below the state average in language arts. Eighth graders also exceeded the state average in social studies.
School leaders said county eighth-grade science and algebra scores were not comparable to state scores, because a number of county eighth graders took high school level science and algebra classes.
“Participation rates varied across the state in eighth grade algebra, eighth grade physical science and eighth grade science, making data statistically not comparable,” school leaders said.
Madison County High School students exceeded the state average in the End-of-Course tests in language arts, math, science and social studies.
“Facing the challenges that we faced, our students performed well,” said Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams. “Obviously, we want to see all of our students perform at the proficiency level, but I feel good and am proud of our results and the work our staff was able to do with our students.”
