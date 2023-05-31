Addie Mitcham — Valedictorian

My first two months of high school were singular in the sense that I didn’t spend a single one of those days inside of a classroom. Instead, I was confined by the walls of a hospital building, wondering when or if my life would return to a state of normalcy. That past summer, I had been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, and I spent the subsequent months renourishing my body and mind, striving to regain the quality of life that I had lost. During that time, I was pretty miserable. Bright fluorescent lights woke me up each morning before the sun could, signaling that it was time to take my five-minute cold shower for the day. What a highlight. The rest of the day was not much better. As patients, we would rotate through a series of stations that were essentially all the same version of sitting and waiting for time to pass by. Despite the monotony that each day entailed, my recollections from this time of adversity are some of my most vivid memories. And while many of them aren’t too uplifting, they were some of the most impactful moments of my life that have shaped me into the person I am today.

