Addie Mitcham — Valedictorian
My first two months of high school were singular in the sense that I didn’t spend a single one of those days inside of a classroom. Instead, I was confined by the walls of a hospital building, wondering when or if my life would return to a state of normalcy. That past summer, I had been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, and I spent the subsequent months renourishing my body and mind, striving to regain the quality of life that I had lost. During that time, I was pretty miserable. Bright fluorescent lights woke me up each morning before the sun could, signaling that it was time to take my five-minute cold shower for the day. What a highlight. The rest of the day was not much better. As patients, we would rotate through a series of stations that were essentially all the same version of sitting and waiting for time to pass by. Despite the monotony that each day entailed, my recollections from this time of adversity are some of my most vivid memories. And while many of them aren’t too uplifting, they were some of the most impactful moments of my life that have shaped me into the person I am today.
Before I was admitted into the hospital, I was an overly reserved, perfectionistic eighth grader who feared the change in her life that she knew was imminent. In a misguided effort to seek control, I began to restrict what I ate, thinking this act of supposed “self-discipline” would somehow give me a sense of power over my life that I knew I lacked. Instead, I lost all control of life as I knew it. I was hospitalized in a state of helplessness and dependence as I tried to scrape my life out of the dysfunctional state it was in. And that is how I began high school.
I mention this personal experience of mine only to connect to a larger point. Of course, all of us on this football field today have undergone our own struggles. I do not pretend to know or understand each one of your difficult experiences, but I do know that we have all dealt with issues that have shaped us into who we are today. The key word to me here is “today.” Because I know I am not the same girl I was when I first stepped through the doors of Madison County High School. I am not the girl who was too scared to talk due to her crippling insecurities. I am not the girl who began freshman year with piles of missing work, failing every class because she couldn’t attend school. I have grown. And I encourage everyone in these chairs to reflect on how you have grown too because the person you were when you entered this school is not the same person who just left those front doors as a student for the last time.
The people in the stands have followed our growth. To all of you – all parents, grandparents, family, and friends – I am sure this is a day of pride for you as well. You have a greater recollection of our growth on a larger scale. You remember our first steps, our first words, and our first days of kindergarten. This milestone is different though because we will now share this memory with you for the rest of our lives. So although the passage of time is bittersweet, it is also a signifier of positive growth and change as we undergo these new firsts in our lives together. Every one of us has gained a set of experiences at Madison County High School that we will carry with us to our next chapter in life. Maybe you were shaped by Friday night football games and the roar of the cheering crowd or perhaps you were shaped by the camaraderie of your eight-person Calculus class. Either way, this place, these teachers, and these people have helped transform us into who we are now.
Incidentally, I know I wouldn’t be speaking on this podium today without so many of you who are here, so I want to take a moment to thank all of you. Thank you to my parents for your constant support and encouragement. Thank you to my grandparents for your unrelenting care. Thank you to all of my family. You have always been concerned with ensuring that my needs and wants are met, and I have been spoiled by your generosity. I’d also like to thank the friends and teachers of mine who have shared this journey with me and fostered my joy of learning. I can now confidently say that I feel like I am truly living rather than simply waiting for time to pass by, and that is a feeling I haven’t always experienced.
Remember that this moment is the culmination of the experiences we’ve faced, the obstacles we’ve overcome, and the opportunities that await us in the future. So to my classmates, as we take the stage and our tassels are turned, let us celebrate today for the milestone it truly is.
Mary Kincaid — Salutatorian
Hello, Class of 2023 and all other graduation attendees. I am Mary Kincaid, your salutatorian, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to speak to you as we all embark on what is the rest of our lives.
First, I would like to read to you a stanza from a poem by 17th century poet Robert Herrick. Don’t get too excited!
It is the third stanza of his poem “To the Virgins to Make Much of Time” and it reads “That age is best which is the first / When youth and blood are warmer / But being spent, the worse, and worst / Times still succeed the former.” So if you are hearing what I just read and have absolutely no idea what all that means, I guess I can elaborate.
Right now, we are all in a time of potential. We are graduating high school, and quite literally, we have the opportunity to do whatever we want at this point. If you want to be an astronaut or a nuclear engineer or a scuba diving pizza delivery man (real thing by the way), now is your time to go for it. The choices you are making at this moment are setting the stage, and you get to decide what kind of show your life will be.
If you are like me, you may be hearing all this and having an internal crisis–feeling like your time is running out, and you must speak now–but it is important to remember that you never stop deciding who you want to be. Regardless of how old you are or how long you have been doing something, it is never too late to be brand new. Right now, all these choices may seem scary and like you are having to plan the rest of your life, but that freedom to choose and mess up is what life is about. Have a marvelous time ruining everything because the only time you will ever truly waste is the time you spent wishing for more.
In high school, everything seems big and impossible to navigate, especially when you come in on the first day freshman year and your brother throws away your map, but throughout my senior year, I came to the realization that the world is a whole lot bigger. The past four years of your life are something to be celebrated. You have spent a lot of time, completing school work or playing sports or working or spending time with friends. Still, there is so much more to be had. This was your life before you know who you’re going to be. There are still so many things that you have not conquered, like swimming in all 4 of the major oceans or visiting the pyramids in Egypt or maybe even just making bread. Go out and fulfill your wildest dreams before you lose the chance
And as you get older, you may worry that you are losing your youthful fire and wasting away all the possibilities, but the great thing about that is you still get to choose. If you age and decide that life has you where it wants you, and there is nothing you can do about it, then there you are. But, if you mature and prefer to live every moment like it is your last, your time may not get any longer, but it sure will be fuller. Don’t let your life slip away into a moment in time. Make it exactly what you want it to be, and once you get there, do not be afraid to readjust and just be content in what works for you.
There is so much value in youth because there is so much time to come, but that value does not get lost as you use that time up. Experiences can be blessings or lessons, but all the same, they go with you and inform who you will choose to be. Put yourself in a position to have positive experiences because while time is freeing, you must actively work to use that freedom to your advantage. Don’t ever forget to look before you fall.
So, all this to say, make the most of your time. Live intentionally and just with pure, genuine appreciation for where you are and where you have been and where you have yet to go. Madison County High School is a wonderful place, but it does not have to be your final destination. Right now is the last time you can dream about what your life will be when you graduate, so make the right choice, and don’t be afraid to dance in the rain if you don’t. So, thank you Class of 2023, for the laughs, and the tears, and the experiences, but most importantly for your time. Long story short, we survived.
Kate Bray
Good Evening Class of 2023! Before we get started tonight, I think it is very important that we document this special day, so what better way to do it than to take a Be Real. While I get the app ready, you get your pose ready. The camera will be on me first and then it will flip around to y’all. Feel free to put up peace signs, thumbs up, or raise the roof, but please Mr. Williams would really appreciate it if we kept it all school appropriate. Ready? Let’s go. 3…2…1. Alright, perfect! Thanks guys, I’ll make sure to tag all 288 of you in my Instagram post later today! Anyways, my name is Kate Bray and I want to welcome each of you to the Madison County Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony. I want to thank all of our friends and families for coming out this evening to celebrate one of the greatest accomplishments in our lives. Additionally, I would like to thank my classmates for voting on me to speak today. I am so thankful for each of the wonderful people sitting on this field right now. The relationships and connections that I have made throughout our time will always mean the world to me, so thank you! I am so glad that we all made it together.
After a long 13 years, we did it and man did it fly by in the blink of an eye. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and recall some of our fondest memories throughout our journey. We started out divided within the 5 elementary schools… Go Cougars of course… and we spent those six years trading silly bands, watching the Polar Express in our pjs, and reading every single Magic Tree House book that ever existed. Then we were all dumped into the big ole MCMS where we ran the dreadful nine lap every Thursday (at least it was for me), used Istation with Page Turner every Friday, and played red rover during our breaks… until we weren’t allowed to – thanks a lot 1100. And here we are, the Class of 2023, graduating and moving on to something called “adulting.” I’m not exactly sure what that is or how it works, but no worries, I’ll just Google it later.
Although these past four years have flown by, I wouldn’t trade the memories of standing in the student section, walking the crowded halls, breaking it down at homecoming or prom, and making countless TikTok’s with anyone else … and yes, I know all of you have at least tried to hit the gritty point once. And some may need to emphasize the word Tried, including myself. This journey through high school was nowhere near easy, and despite the challenges you may have faced to get here, YOU did it. So, let's celebrate. Before we walk across the stage and our tassels are flipped and we say our final goodbyes, I think it is vital to recognize the achievements that the Class of 2023 had through their journey in high school.
Alright Class of 2023, I am going to need all of your help for this next part! We have done a lot throughout our time in high school, and I think we need to show everybody in the stands just exactly what 23 is about and the things we have been involved in. I am going to call out a list of things that we have participated in throughout high school, and when I call out something that you were involved in or that applies to you, please stand up and remain standing until the end. Trust me, it will help all of us get some air conditioning flowing through these polyester gowns. And I ask that everyone please hold all applause until the end. To begin with, if you have participated in any club or extracurricular besides sports at Madison County High School, please stand. Next, if you have had a job or worked during these past four years, please stand as well. Families, friends, and teachers, look around. I specifically picked these two groups first because I believe that these students are most of the time overlooked and shadowed for their hard work and achievements throughout high school. I cannot even begin to name the amount of state and regional awards that students in our class have received in FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, 4H, JROTC, Theatre, Band, Skills USA, and many more clubs at MCHS. While there are so many accomplishments among this class, Anna Kate Mathis, Abi Adams, Anna Moon, and Katie Carrouth placed 1st in the State Ag Comm Team CDE this past March, and they will head to compete at the National Level at the next National Convention in Indianapolis later this fall. Also, we have another Senior this year who placed 2nd in the state in the Cabinet Making contest for SkillsUSA. Give it up for Landon Hall! And how AWESOME is it that in this group of students, we have THE Georgia FFA State President, Ian Heath. CLAP. Additionally, I’ve seen many of my fellow classmates working extra hard on school nights, some of whom have multiple jobs, just to show up at 8 am with a smile on their face the next day. I admire these classmates more than words can express, especially Tyler Guest who absolutely nails every single iced coffee he makes at Dunkin, and trust me I’ve seen some complicated orders. These two groups of students hold some very special people, who deserve lots of praise and recognition for their hard work and responsibility they hold outside of the classroom.
Now, I would like to ask all of my student athletes to take a stand… and yes this does include our fishing pros, Will Hart and Logan Fisher, who have placed in numerous state and national fishing tournaments. Now to the athletes out on the field, remember the first time you picked up that ball and played the sport… doesn’t it seem like it was yesterday we were all playing against each other at the Rec Department? It’s crazy to me how fast time passed. We also had a variety of awards and achievements as a class during our four years. Our very own HoCo Queen Vivi Hajdu was selected to the Area 8 4A All Area 1st Team in volleyball. And how about our Boys Basketball Team creating history in Madison County this past season by making it to the Elite 8 and hosting the first round of state playoffs. And last but certainly not least, how about our Girls Powderpuff Team taking down the Junior Class this past Monday night in the pouring down rain. We definitely couldn’t have done it without our cheerleaders on the sideline.
Finally, and maybe most importantly, if you are wearing a cap and gown today, please stand up. THIS. This is why we’re here. This big red gown and funny looking cap on our heads is an accomplishment that should never be overlooked. Despite the different paths we may have each taken, and the different things we may have each faced along the way, at the end of the day, look around guys. We are all standing here today, at the Madison County’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony, receiving our diplomas. Teachers, friends, and families let’s celebrate all of our standing students on the field for their outstanding effort, time, and energy it took for them to get where they are today! Please, let’s stand and give the graduates a round of applause.
Class of 2023, this may be the end of our high school era together, but in the famous words of Taylor Swift, “It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age.” Congratulations guys! I wish each of you the best of luck on your future journey and remember that each of you hold a special place & purpose in this world. I am so proud of each and every one of you! And don’t forget… Once a Raider, Always a Raider! Sincerely the Class of 2023. Thank you.
Billy Hallberg
Gather ye rosebuds while ye may,
Old Time is still a-flying. I look around me today and I see the friends, enemies, teachers, family, and heroes that have made up the past 2,340 days of our school careers. That is just about how many mornings we have woken up to come to school. That is almost 6 years of our lives sitting in class with friends cutting up. That is 1/3 of our existence waiting for the bell to ring so we can go home. It is safe to say, we have dedicated our lives to learning so much. In Elementary School, we learned the order of the alphabet, how to read, that eating rocks is bad, play tag, use our imaginations, pay attention, maybe not. In Middle School, we learned to make friends out of our circle, how to slow dance somewhat awkwardly, dissect a frog, pre-algebra, the human body and puberty, and to accept others differences. In High School, we learned how to change quickly in the locker room, how to love, drive a car(some of us), geometry, finding yourself, understanding the convoluted system that is credit scores, and how to budget ourselves, good lord. I think we can all agree that we spent a good amount of those 2,340 days punching in the clock so we could go home. I know I did. The most important thing I have ever learned from the past 13 years was not at school but was with my friend Wyatt over this past winter break. Wyatt and I wanted to drive out west, so we packed our bags into his Kia Sorento and headed for Colorado. There were many many long hours spent on that 1,500-mile journey, and there wasn’t much to do in that car except talk and listen to Johnny Cash. However, within the confinement of the Kia, I learned to appreciate every detail of life I was experiencing. From the state-of-the-art seats to the supreme quality V6. I put my phone down and soaked up everything I saw because that was the last time, I was going to experience that moment. I’ll never forget the rugged roads of Tennessee and the horrible traffic, the amount of tall grass that Kentucky offers as well as amount of billboards, the grey skies and peaceful meadows of Illinois, the BBQ of St. Louis and it’s grand arch, the endless plains of Kansas and it’s frustrating express lane, and it’s scary roads up the mountains as tall as the sky in Colorado. We climbed those icy mountains just as all of us have throughout our lives, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the entire world. Because it taught me the most important thing that I have learned over the past 13 years which I wish I learned so much earlier, to cherish your time. No matter who you are, where you are, or what you are doing, enjoy it. If you are getting that new PR, embrace it. If you are devouring a delicious chicken sandwich from Chic-Fil-A, slow down and savor it. Enjoy every single moment of your life as if it were your last. We’ll never be those kids again. We’ll never have those 2,340 days again, but we do have those memories that made them special. Those 6 years' worth of friends and conversations that you couldn’t get anywhere else. 1/3 of our existence spent with a second family. So go on with your lives and live them, because the same flower that smiles today, Tomorrow will be dying. Shoutout to my parents and brothers for the love and support over my life, I would not be up here today without you. Thank you to Dr. Jonie Axon for being real, Mr. Nathan Herndon for being a beacon of positivity, Mr. Dallas Cowne for connecting with us, and to all my friends, whenever we were, for living life with me. Hallberg, out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.