The Madison County Board of Education (BOE) will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 14 at the Professional Learning Center in Danielsville. The meeting will be live streamed.
“Of course we will make sure that we will have appropriate space between myself and BOE members,” said Superintendent Michael Williams.
Williams added that the board will follow the state guidelines with the meeting.
“We will follow guidelines of no gatherings of more than 10,” said Williams. “So we have five BOE members, myself, two assistant superintendents and a camera operator. So we really do not have the ability to have an audience. We will work to accommodate anyone if they come, but we may be forced to have them sit in a different room like PLC2 and stream it there.”
The meeting will be available at https://youtu.be/-kvskS348yY
