John Scarborough, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, released the following statement Friday morning:
After coordinating with our Sheriff, EMA Director and the regional Director of the Department of Public Health, Madison County concurs with Governor Kemp and his most recent direction in response to the COVID-19 threat. The Governor has put in place through Executive Order certain measures consistent with the Center of Disease Control and Department of Public Health Department's protocols to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. If circumstances change, our efforts and actions will change accordingly.
In concert with local law enforcement and our Emergency Management Director, we strongly encourage Madison County citizens and businesses alike to adhere to CDC's recommendations pertaining to hand washing, social distancing (6 feet minimum), gathering in groups (less than ten) and sheltering in place to the maximum extent possible.
At present, Madison County has not issued any formal declaration of a local state of emergency nor has there been any mandated curfew or forced business closures. We ask everyone to follow the safety measures established by the CDC, Department of Public Health and the Governor's office and remain at home as much as possible until conditions improve and this contagion is under control.
When it is necessary to leave home, please limit travel and support local businesses as much possible. We will continue monitoring the situation and respond accordingly as the situation changes.
My thanks to all of you for your efforts during this time. Keep each other in prayer.
John Scarborough
