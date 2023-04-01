The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, April 3 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Public hearings and action on zoning matter
•Michael Lackey is requesting a conditional use to build and operate a meat processing facility on his property. The property is located at 2055 Wesley Chapel Road in Danielsville on map 0023, parcel 051, in District 1.
•Winfred Carey is requesting to rezone his 23.86 acres from A-1 to A-2, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations, and to allow a second home to be built on the property for his son as an Accessory Dwelling Unit. The property is located at 115 Carey Road in Danielsville on map 0050, parcel 073, in District 4.
•Sherri Sartain, applicant for her mother, Patsy Gordon, is requesting to rezone two of her adjoining properties, each containing 1.31 acres and 7.22 acres, from A2 to A-R, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming properties into compliance with current zoning regulations and to absorb 2.17 acres into the 1.31-acre tract, from the 7.22-acre tract, to include a septic tank and two storage buildings. The new parcel sizes will be 3.48 and 5 acres. The properties are located at 773 and 653 Holloway Road in Danielsville on map 0062, parcels 017 and 018, in District 4.
•Dawn Pace is requesting to rezone a three-acre portion of her property from A-1 to A-R to allow it to be split off for a home site for her son. The property is located at 4628 Hwy 191 in Comer on map 0066, parcel 023-B1 (portion), in District 4.
•Charles Seagraves, applicant for his father, Shane Seagraves, is requesting to rezone his 18.14 acres from A-1 to A-2, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations. The property is located at 892 Hannah Creek Church Road in Royston on map 0075, parcel 014, in District 4.
•Tonia Hardy, applicant for her husband, Charles Hardy, is requesting to rezone his 10-acre property from A-1 to A-2, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations. The property is located at 1690 Helican Springs Road in Hull on map 0018, parcel 043, in District 1.
•Cari Brooks is requesting a conditional use to operate a small-scale, non-breeding, dog training and boarding business on her property. The property is located at 1284 New Hope Church Road in Comer on map 0097, parcel 068-H, in District 4.
•Cari Brooks is requesting a variance to operate a small-scale, non-breeding, dog training and boarding business on her property. The variance is needed due to having a 2.13-acre deficit on the minimum 10-acre requirement. All setbacks can be met on her 7.87-acre property. The property is located at 1284 New Hope Church Road in Comer on map 0097, parcel 068-H, in District 4.
•Consider the final plat approval for the Madison Preserve
•Discuss county-owned historical structures
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.