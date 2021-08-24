The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Addie Mitcham; Atlanta and Chicago ballet workshop acceptance; Logan Fisher, Will Hart, Levi Seagraves, Blake Hooper; Madison County High School World fishing champions; Kelsey Tyner, Shelley Parham, Alan Lapczynski, grant opportunities for Madison County Center for Active Living; Elizabeth Allen, Department of Public Health
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider submitting a request for proposal to select a company to perform personal property audits
•Consider Zachery Hightower’s rezone request of 3.53 acres from A-1 to B on Map 2 Parcel 40
•Consider approving a resolution adopting the broadband amendments to the comprehensive plan
•Discuss submitting a request for proposal for the development of a comprehensive plan
•Consider adopting Wesley Chapel Drive as a county road
•Discuss purchasing an EMA/EMS director’s vehicle
•Consider approving an agreement with Windstream to apply for additional broadband state funding
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
