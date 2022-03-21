The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 28 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider the first amendment to contract for inmate medical services
•Consider American Rescue Plan Act funding for negative economic impact
•Discuss approving a referendum for liquor by the drink
•Consider appointing Katie Morris to the Library Board of Trustees
•Consider 2021 budget amendments
•Discuss sealed bids for tree and stump removal for Lem Edwards Road
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
