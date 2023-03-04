The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 6 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors, Melissa Tufts-Broad River Presentation
•Public hearings and actions on zoning matters
•Phillip Smith is requesting a conditional use to bring his existing, nonconforming, private airstrip into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 727 Hannah Creek Church Road in Royston (Madison County) on map 0075, parcel 006, in District 4.
•Phillip Smith is requesting a variance for his existing, nonconforming, private airstrip because it cannot meet the 1,000’ setback from one dwelling with a 99’ deficit. The property is located at 727 Hannah Creek Church Road in Royston (Madison County) on map 0075, parcel 006, in District 4.
•Randy Moss is requesting to rezone his 6.47-acre property from A-2 to A-R, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations, and to allow an existing home to remain on the property as an Accessory Dwelling Unit. The property is located at 1006 Winns Lake Road in Comer on map 0080, parcel 062A, in District 4.
•Jerry and Amy McEachin are requesting a variance to allow a roof cupola to be erected on an event hall that will exceed the maximum building height requirement of 35’ by approximately 6 to 8 feet. The property is located at 0 Hwy 29 S in Danielsville on map 0054, parcel 033, in District 2.
•Dennis Flint, applicant for his brother, David Flint, is requesting to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his 19.61-acre property from A-2 to A-R to allow the tract to be split off for a home site for his brother. The property is located at 230 Allen Road in Danielsville on map 0011, parcel 110, in District 1.
•Debra Moss is requesting to rezone a three-acre portion of her property from A-2 to A-R to allow it to be split off for a home site for her daughter. The property is located at 745 Dove Drake Road in Royston on map 0089, parcel 012, in District 4.
•Juan Zacarias, applicant for his wife, Norma Garcia, is requesting to rezone her 5.11-acre property from A-2 to A-R, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations, and to allow a second home to be built on the property for her son as an Accessory Dwelling Unit. The property is located 6791 Hwy 29 S in Hull on map 0030, parcel 143-03, in District 3.
•Consider Amending the Zoning Ordinance to Delete Section 11.1.4, Administrative Approval.
•Consider the final plat for Madison Preserve
•Consider amendments to the 2023 Budget
•Consider a camper permit extension for Michael Hajdu
•Consider a camper permit extension for Jeff Winston
•Consider a camper permit extension for Melinda Baker
•Discuss a resolution in support of the responsible use of agricultural soil amendments
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
