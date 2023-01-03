The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Public hearings and actions on zoning matters
•Debra Moss is requesting to rezone her A-1, 18.29-acre property to A-2 to bring the lawfully, nonconforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 745 Dove Drake Road in Royston on map 0089, parcel 012, in District 4.
•Roy Gandy is requesting to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his A-1 property to A-R to sell. The property is located at 5408 Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston on map 0076, parcel 044 (portion), in District 4.
•Jimmy Simmons is requesting to rezone his two adjacent tracts of land from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming properties into compliance with current zoning regulations. The properties are located on Blacks Creek Church Road on map 0010, parcels 145 and 148, in District 1.
•James Faulkner, son-in-law of Patricia Patton Carey, is requesting to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of her A-1 property to A-R to cut off the acreage to gift to her daughter and son-in-law for a home site. The property is located at 4847 Hwy. 172 in Comer on map 0082, parcel 050 (portion), in District 2.
•Consider amending the zoning ordinance to add Section 4.7, subdivision; plat approval-for the division of property.
•Consider amending the zoning ordinance, Section 12.1, zoning administrator, allow for a general edit to be made in this section regarding new parcel divisions or splits.
•Consider amending the subdivision regulations in Section 10.2-duration and release for road bonds and Section 9.0-application for final plat approval, (D. #2)
•Joint comprehensive plan public hearing presented by Hall Consulting
•Discuss Traylor Business Services
•Consider requesting assistance from NEGRC with preparing the 2023 CDBG grant application
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and or potential litigation
