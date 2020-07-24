The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3.
Go to madisoncountyga.us for instructions to join this online meeting. A laptop computer will be available in the public meeting room to further enable public comment.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider going out for bid to purchase of a new 911 radio system
•Consider issuing a request for proposal for a new 911 purpose built facility
•Consider 2020/2021 property and casualty insurance policy
•Discuss 2020 millage rate
•Discuss a plan for early distribution of 2020 SPLOST funds and project priorities
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
