The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager, 2021 second quarter report, consider approving Teri Floyd to fill a vacant position on the Library Board of Trustees
•Chairman’s Report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider awarding sealed bid for county-owned parcel #0093-044
•Consider awarding sealed bid for county owned parcel #D001-097
•Consider approving a proclamation naming Oct. 3-9, 2021 Mental Health Awareness Week
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
