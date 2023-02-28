The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:
Danielsville Elementary
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:
Danielsville Elementary
•approved additional duties with Book Bunch/Camp Learn A Lot for Janna Bates, Ashley Berryman, Destin Croya, Brenda Escobedo, Rhonda Ivester, Emerald Prather, Kim Tucker.
•approved additional duties of Book Bunch for Amanda Holtzclaw, Beth Huff, Selina Gilbert, Kaylee Partin.
•approved additional duties of Camp Learn A lot for Carol Montoya
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Maggie Cowne as principal, replacing Theresa Bettis
•hired Cindy Roper to the after-school program
Ila Elementary
•approved additional duties in the after school program for Camille Harper
Madison County High School
•hired Libby Loftis as a teacher
•hired Ronald Palmer as a long-term substitute, replacing K. Taylor
•hired Haley Patterson as a teacher, replacing B. Jones
Transportation
•Stacy Fields was moved from a full-time bus monitor to a full-time bus driver
•Jennifer Rowe was hired as a full-time bus driver to replace O. Hall
•Stacy Snider was changed from a substitute bus driver to a full-time bus driver
Information
•were notified of the retirement of teacher Michelle Garrison
•declined a 2023-2024 contract for teacher Katie Goreham
•were notified of the retirement of teacher Kelli Griffeth
•were notified of the resignation of MCHS principal Johnathan Harris. (The school board recently hired Christy Epps as the new MCHS principal.)
•were notified of the resignation of Natalie Steed as a paraprofessional/after school program worker
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.