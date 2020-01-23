The Madison County Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at the Madison County Senior Center Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Among other business, Tracy Dean (Madison County Board of Elections and Registration) will give a presentation on the new voting machines that will be used in the 2020 elections.
“Everyone is welcome,” organizers said. For more information, go to the Madison County Democrats website: https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
