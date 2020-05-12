Absentee ballot applications are being accepted for the June 9 Election Day.
Contact the Board of Elections and Registration for additional information.
Once applications are received they are verified and entered into the State Voter Registration System and a ballot is generated and mail from the vendor/state. The voted ballot may be mailed or dropped in the drop box located at the Elections Office.
Sample ballots can be viewed at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
Here are key upcoming election dates:
•May 18-June 5, early voting for the general primary, non partisan elections and presidential preference primary
•May 30 — Saturday voting
•June 9 — election day for the general primary, non partisan elections and presidential preference primary
•July 20 — early voting begins for runoffs
•Aug. 11 — election day runoff
(Due to the social distancing requirement, the number of voting machines will be less than normal and voters may experience longer wait times.)
For additional information, contact the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or tdean@madisonco.us
