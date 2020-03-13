Madison County’s emergency management and government officials continue to monitor the ongoing and fast-changing news coming from federal and state health officials regarding the Covid-19 virus and pandemic.
As schools announced closures and canceled sporting and extracurricular activities, most civic groups and others also cancelled their plans for the immediate future. Locals prepared to hunker down and wait for what’s next after Governor Brian Kemp’s speech announcing the state’s first death from Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency Management Administrator Bobby Smith, who is also Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director said Friday morning that he had been on the phone with school superintendent Michael Williams, County Board of Commission Chairman John Scarborough, Sheriff Michael Moore, the local health department and with Dr. Clayton Hearn, who oversees the county’s paramedics and EMTs.
“We’re in the pre-exposure phase,” Smith said, adding that he had not heard anything as of yet about if or when they may receive Covid-19 test kits. He noted that one thing is certain, as testing ramps up over the next few weeks, there will be more cases and he wouldn’t be surprised if some of those cases are in Madison County.
He said that paramedics and EMTs do not have the test kits for the virus, nor does anyone in the area, to his knowledge and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) remains the only agency able to run the tests for the nation at this point.
He said EMS has been buying up supplies over the last few weeks in anticipation of a pandemic announcement and that they do have several boxes of the N95 masks, plenty of gowns and gloves at the present time, but that “it wouldn’t be enough” if there is a large and/or continuing outbreak in the county. He said he did expect the federal government to release the national stockpile of medical supplies which would then be distributed to Department of Public Health (DPH) and from there to local governments, based on population and need.
Smith strongly recommended that anyone who has reason to believe they are infected should call their doctor first of all and follow his/her instructions carefully and that they should not go to the doctor’s office, urgent care or an emergency room where they risk further spreading the virus to the most vulnerable to the virus – the sick and the elderly.
He said it is important to drink plenty of fluids, isolate yourself from family members and others to avoid spreading the illness and take Tylenol for fever.
“We also don’t want to discourage people with broken bones, heart problems or other emergent issues from going to the emergency room for fear of being exposed to this virus,” he said. “But the main goal is not to overload the hospitals.”
As before, Smith said the main defenses against the virus is to avoid crowds, wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water and if that is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick and if you are sick, stay home to avoid spreading infections to others.
Smith sent a letter out to local government employees after Governor Kemp’s announcement Thursday afternoon.
“At this time, Madison County is monitoring new information and is in constant communication with all of our partners with the Department of Public health, Georgia Emergency Management Agency-Homeland Security, Regional Healthcare Coalition, our public safety entities, and the school system,” Smith wrote. “We have met with local emergency managers and are readily sharing information so that we have the most up-to-date data.” Smith also provided some links for more information about Covid-19, including the latest mitigation strategy from the CDC:
The latest mitigation strategy from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf
Other links included: CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and Georgia Dept. Public Health: https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.
“The mitigation link above gives guidance to individuals and families for the preparedness phase for (any)potential impact of COVID-19,” Smith noted. “I would recommend that you look over those strategies and implement them as you see necessary.”
Smith said that those who do end up needing to be tested, will have their samples sent to the CDC for testing at this point.
Madison County Health Department nurse manager Elizabeth Allen gave the same advice for those who think they might be affected. First call your doctor, she said, if you do not have a physician of record, you should call the State Department of Public Health (DPH) at 1-866-PUB-HEALTH (782-4584), hit option 3 and then option 3 again to speak to an epidemiologist in person for advice. Those seeking the latest information, should hit option 2.
