The 72-annual Madison County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Comer Fairgrounds.
There will be rides on the midway by The James Gang, concessions, arts and craft exhibits, community and vendor booths, nightly livestock shows, musical entertainment and nightly drawings for prizes.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the entry gates (cash only) for ages 6 and up and ages 5 and under admitted free.
Veterans are admitted free with Veterans ID. Unlimited rides on the midway Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and during the Saturday Matinee are $15, while the cost for unlimited rides for Friday and Saturday evening is $20. The Saturday Matinee is held from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $1. Ages 15 and under get in for free.
“Face masks are encouraged,” organizers said. “Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Come and enjoy.”
EXHIBITS AND BOOTHS PLANNED
Hundreds of exhibits and 12 community fair booths will be entered in the fair this year. The Comer Lions Club sponsors ribbons and prize money.
Those placing first, second or third place win premium prizes for their winning entries in the amounts of $5, $4, and $3 respectively. Youth and adults will be judged separately.
“Every effort will be taken to protect items, but the Lions Club cannot be held responsible for loss or damage to entries,” organizers said. “Those interested in entering a craft, canned good, sewing, crochet, knitting, or artwork should read and pay close attention to the following rules that have undergone specific changes this year.”
Check in for exhibits will be Friday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Exhibits must be dropped off on these two days as judging will take place Monday, Sept. 21st. Exhibits should stay all week and may be picked up the end of the fair. Pick up will only be on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fair exhibit tags for each entry will be available to pick up during exhibit drop off on Friday, Sept. 18 or Saturday, Sept. 19 during exhibit drop off.
Visit https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison.html for information on classes and divisions of entry items.
‘PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN WEEK’
The Madison County Fair Association is proclaiming the week of the fair, Sept. 22-26, as “Proud to be an American Week.”
“We are asking individuals, businesses and churches and schools to display red white and blue ribbons out front of their place,” said organizers. “Once you have displayed your ribbon take a picture of your group and post it to our Madison County Fair Association Facebook page and we will see how far our ribbons have gone. You can purchase your ribbon at one of the following locations: Arthur and Arthur (Hwy 29 Kroger Shopping center), Danielsville Florist and Hometown Interiors. We hope to have our county covered in ribbons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.