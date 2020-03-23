Madison County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported one Madison County case in its twice-a-day listing of COVID-19 cases. The DPH doesn’t include a breakdown of where in each county the positive cases are found. But if more information becomes available, it will be posted here. There are now 14 cases in Clarke County.
The state reported 772 cases as of noon Monday and 25 deaths. Cases are 50 percent male and 50 percent female. Fifty-nine percent of the cases are among those aged 18 to 59. Thirty-six percent are those over 60. One percent are those 0 to 17.
There have been 5,069 tests conducted statewide, including 3,824 commercially with 608 positives, and 1,245 by the DPH, with 164 positive.
The DPH offers updates each day at noon and 7 p.m. at dph.georgia.gov.
