Madison County is up to three cases of coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health breaks down cases by county but doesn’t release any details about where cases are in each county. Clarke County has 29 cases. Franklin County now has a case. Oconee County has seven. Jackson County has two.
Nine people died over the past 24 hours in Georgia. Deaths rose from 47 to 56 since 7 p.m. Wednesday. There are 1,643 cases statewide, with 509 hospitalized. Fifty-seven percent of the cases are people age 18-59. Thirty five percent are over 60.
The reports are released at noon and 7 p.m. each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.