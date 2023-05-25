The Madison County High School 2023 graduation ceremony has been moved to 8 p.m., Friday, May 26 at the Red Raider football field because of the anticipated inclement weather Saturday morning.
Here is the announcement from the school system:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County High School 2023 graduation ceremony has been moved to 8 p.m., Friday, May 26 at the Red Raider football field because of the anticipated inclement weather Saturday morning.
Here is the announcement from the school system:
MCSS Community,
Due to the potential for weather related issues, MCHS will conduct its Graduation Ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday evening at Red Raider Stadium. Many options were looked at when making this decision, but ultimately we wanted our seniors to have the best graduation experience possible with no tickets required to limit the number of guests in attendance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause in your plans for attending graduation in support of the MCHS Class of 2023.
Seniors, please pay attention to Remind Announcements from Mrs. King about changes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.