As of Monday afternoon, Madison County’s Detention Center’s jail population and staff continue to remain virus-free, according to Lt. Brandon Hanley, assistant jail administrator.
The jail census continues to be kept lower than normal, with the 116 bed facility housing an average population of 76 through the month of May.
Nearby Elbert County hasn’t been so lucky, with The Elberton Star reporting 32 positive cases of the coronavirus in the inmate population last week, along with several law enforcement officers also testing positive.
Hanley said he and the staff continue to hope and work toward avoiding such a situation if at all possible.
“We are continuing to be proactive and vigilant,” Hanley said.
New inmates continue to undergo health screenings, as do jail employees, who receive a health screening and temperature check each time they come to work.
Hanley says currently no employees or inmates have been sick.
