Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that James Tarpkins, 66, of Commerce, has been charged with burglary and arson.

On June 2, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire loss on Minish Rd. at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the fire, the property owner had not resided in the dwelling for more than a year. The residence was completely destroyed as a result of the incident.

