The Madison County School System has announced the following food delivery schedule:
Ila Route 1
WESLEY CHAPEL RD 10:05-10:15
HUDSON RIVERS CHURCH RD. 10:20-10:45
ARROWHEAD LANE 10:55-11:05
YOUNG HARRIS RD. 11:05-11:15
AC CAREY RD--100-700 area 11:15-11:30
EUSTUS CARTER RD. 11:35-11:45
TIMBERLANE DR. 11:45-11:55
AC CAREY RD--1000 area 11:55-12:10
SHILOH FORT LAMAR RD 12:10-12:20
Ila Route 2 (south of school and west)
BUS AT ILA SCHOOL FOR A FEW MINUTES 10:00
CHURCH ST. 10:05-10:15
PINE ST 10:15-10:25
WILKS ST. 10:30-10:40
SHORT SEAGRAVES RD. 10:50-11:05
COYAL STRICKLAND RD. 11:05-11-15
ADAMS CLARKE RD 11:25-11:40
HWY 98--3000 area 11:30-11:40
NEESE COMMERCE RD 11:45-11:50
SAILORS RD 11:55-12:00
Comer Route 1 (north of school)
CLOVER 10:15-10:20
OSLEY MILL RD 10:25-10:45
DELLA SLATON RD. 10:25-11:00
PIERCE COILE DR. 11:05-11:15
WINN LAKE RD. 11:05-11:25
HWY 172 11:30-11:45
PAYNE DR. 11:50-12:00
Comer Route 2 (south of school)
BUS AT COMER ELEMENTARY FOR A FEW MINUTES 10:00
MADISON ST. COMER 10:30-10:40
S RAILRAOD AVE. CARLTON 10:40-11:00
PAOLI RD. CARLTON 11:05-11:15
ELM RD. 11:15-11:25
NOBLE RD. CARLTON 11:25-11:45
BROAD RIVER RD. CARLTON 11:45-12:00
Hull-Sanford (Route 1)
AMBERLY WAY 10:05-10:15
BELLHAVEN LANE--100 & 200 area 10:05-10:20
NORWOOD LANE 10:20-10:25
HWY 106 S/MORNING SIDE 10:30-10:45
MARTIN GRIFFETH RD. 10:45-10:55
NEESE TRAILER PARK/GARNETT WARD 11:00-11:25
SANDERS RD.--200 area 11:25-11:35
DIAMOND HILL TRAILOR PARK AREA 11:40-11:50
Hull-Sanford (Route 2)
START ROUTE AT HSES 10:00
ED COILE RD. 10:10-10:20
PIEDMONT RD. 10:25-10:35
THOMAS RD. 10:40-10:50
REESE LANE/CVS STOP 10:55-11:05
GILLESPIE DR. 11:05-11:15
WOODALE ST 11:05-11:15
MAPELWOOD ST 11:05-11:15
JOY BAPTIST CHURCH 11:15-11:25
DAVIS ST. 11:35-11:45
TRAILER PARK AT END OF DAVIS ST. 11:45-11:55
Colbert (Route 1)
MCCANNON MORRIS RD.--600 AREA 10:05-10:10
MCCANNON MORRIS RD.--3000 AREA 10:10-10:20
TRANQUILITY TRAILER PARK 10:30-10:45
MCCARTY DODD RD. 10:55-11:10
391 ALBERTA DR. 300-100 AREAS 11:20-11:30
OLD KINCAID RD. 11:30-11:40
Colbert Route 2
Bus will be at Colbert to hand out food there 10:00-10:15
HARDMAN MORRIS RD. #12 10:20-10:40
MADISON AVE 10:40-10:50
MADISON BLVD 10:50-11:00
SWAMP GUINEA RD 11:00-11:10
SHOAL CREEK RD 11:10-11:20
FARM RD. 11:30-11:45
Danielsville Route 1 (north of school)
BUS STOP AT DES FOR A FEW MINUTES 10:00
CRAWFORD LONG ST. Appts 10:15-10:25
VETERANS DR. 10:30-10:40
JAMES LANE 10:40-11:05
MAE DR 11:05-11:15
EDGEWOOD DR. 11:20-11:30
FOWLER FREEMAN RD 11:35-11:45
WILDCAT BRIDGE RD--11000 end 11:55-12:10
WILDCAT BRIDGE RD--4000 end 12:10-12:20
DAVIDS HOME CHURCH RD. 12:10-12:20
MACEDONIA CHURCH RD 12:25-12:35
HIGHWAY 29 N--5000 area 12:40-12:50
FAYE CAREY RD 12:40-12:50
HWY 29 N--4000 area 12:55
DONALD BRIDGES RD 12:55
Danielsville Route 2 (south of school)
HWY 98 E--2000 area 10-10:15
RACETRACK RD 10-10:15
SHERWOOD CIRCLE 10:15-10:25
SHERWOOD DR. 10:15-10:25
HILLWOOD DR. 10:30-10:40
HWY 29 S--2000 area 10:50-11:05
CLEGHORNE RD. 11:05-11:15
BEECHER HILL RD 11:25-11:40
NORTHWOOD CIRCLE & DR 11:45-11:55
STONE RIDGE DR. 12:00-12:15
MERRY LANE 12:15-12:25
JOHNNY MCELROY RD 12:30-12:35
TIMES MAY VARY DEPENDING ON PARTICIPATION
Directions for Lunches on Buses
•Please report to the designated bus stop that is closest to you & your family.
•A Madison County bus driver will arrive close to the delivery window. Please be patient as routes may have to be tweaked after our first day of operation.
•A food service worker or volunteer will hand out meals. This process may take some time, especially on the first day.
•Students should assemble into a line (just like they do at school). Parents/guardians who are with their children should assist us with keeping students calm and orderly during this meal service.
•Each child will receive one hot lunch and one breakfast which will need to be refrigerated for tomorrow. Children must be present to receive these meals. Head home to enjoy your school meals and the rest of your day. Make sure you put your breakfast in the fridge!
Bus Stop Etiquette/Protocol:
•Students should wash their hands with soap and water before going to the bus stop. ALWAYS wash your hands with soap and water BEFORE eating anything!
•Students must avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid standing in close contact with others at the bus stop — try to keep some space between you and others.
•Cough or sneeze into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash.
Some points to remember:
•These meals are FREE for children 18 and under. At this time, we cannot allow adults to purchase additional meals.
•Students will not have choices — they will need to take everything that is packed in the bags (including milk).
•A planned menu is posted, but items may change due to what is available at the site.
•High School, Middle School and Pre-K students are welcome to go to whichever stop is closest to their house.
