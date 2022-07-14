Madison County’s school board will soon hold three hearings on its proposed tax rate for 2022.
The proposed rate is 16.99 mills, the same as it has been for a number of years. But property values are up 22.8 percent this year due to sharp increases in home prices and new construction in the county. The net digest (overall county property value) is up from $833 million in 2021 to $1 billion this year.
Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams said the rate is tentative and the school board will discuss whether or not it will keep the rate at 16.99 mills before it officially sets the 2022 rate.
If the board keeps the mill rate steady, the school system will collect $17.39 million in local property taxes to fund the 2022-23 school year. That’s up $3.2 million over the $14.2 million collected for 2021, a 22.8 percent increase in revenues, but part of that increase is due to new construction. The board is advertising a 14-percent increase in property taxes, according to its notices on Page 8A of this week’s Journal.
The school board will hold tax hearings for public input at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 and at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the school board office at 800 Madison Street. The board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 19 at the board office.
