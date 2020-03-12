The Madison County School System will be closed March 16-30 due to the coronavirus.
Superintendent Michael Williams released the following statement Thursday evening:
The Madison County Schools has been closely monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) with guidance from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, Madison County Health Department, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Department of Education. As the situation has continued to change rapidly, the top priority remains the health and safety our school community.
This afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp issued a “call to action” and asked school leaders to consider closing for two weeks to limit the spread of the virus. While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, in the greater interest of public health, the Madison County Charter School System will be closed for two weeks beginning March 16 and re-opening Monday, March 30. During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events or field trips. As additional information and guidance is provided, updates will be shared.
Over this period, schools and buses will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected using COVID-19 approved cleaners. We ask our families to wash backpacks, coats and jackets as soon as possible as well.
Your child(ren)’s teachers and principals will be sending out information regarding digital and distance learning in the near future. Information about COVID-19 will continue to be posted at Madison.k12.ga.us.
Especially in this uncertain time, we appreciate our community for their continued support. Please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, your family and the broader community safe.
