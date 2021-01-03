Madison County schools will be digital only for the week of Jan. 5-8 due to COVID-19.
“The health and safety of Madison County students and staff is always our top priority,” wrote Superintendent Michael Williams in a Jan. 3 letter to students, parents and staff. “We have continued to monitor the number of COVID-19 positive cases within our school system and our community. We have seen a significant rise in the number of cases within the county. We are also aware of the strain that has been placed on our hospitals and medical personnel.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Madison County has a current case rate of 991 per 100,000 citizens, putting it in a deep red zone, along with several other northeast Georgia counties. Madison County has had a total of 1,682 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 299 cases in the past two weeks.
“As a result of the increase in cases and our current situation, all Madison County Schools will move to digital learning for the week of Jan. 5 through Jan. 8,” wrote Williams. “We are asking everyone to prepare for the possibility of an additional week of digital learning if the numbers continue to rise. We will reassess our numbers at the end of the week and decide whether to remain digital learning for the week of Jan. 11 or return to in-person instruction.”
Williams added that teachers will have information available for students through email and/or Canvas.
“If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher or principal,” he wrote. “School nutrition services will be available for delivery and pick up at specific locations and times. This information will be posted on the school’s website and social media accounts by Monday afternoon. Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe. Thank you for your continued support of our school system.”
Williams said that “extracurricular activities will continue as normal at this time.”
