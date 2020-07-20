The Madison County School System has released its plans for open house for the upcoming school year.
ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE
Parents have the option of attending a face-to-face open house or a virtual open house. Kindergarten open house will be at Kindercamp on Tuesday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. Kindergartners not attending Kindercamp may also attend.
First-through-fifth grade in-person open house at the county’s five elementary schools will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6. Students whose last name begins with A-H will attend between 3 and 4 p.m. Students whose last name begins with I-R are scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. And students whose last name begins with S-Z will attend between 6 and 7 p.m.
For those opting for a the virtual open house, links will be shared Thursday, Aug. 6 by each school via social media. The week of Aug. 3, schools will share information on social media and on the websites about how to access bus route information and other items that are normally taken care of at the in-person open house.
The following guidelines will be followed during open house:
•Visitors are limited to elementary-aged children and one parent/guardian.
•All adults and children must wear masks while in the building due to inability to socially distance during open house.
•Families are asked not to visit other classrooms or former teachers.
•To protect the health and safety of the teachers and staff, attendees must adhere to social distancing recommendations when talking with teachers, allowing plenty of “personal space.”
•If you or members of your household are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact the school.
MCMS OPEN HOUSE
Due to Covid-19 Circumstances, Madison County Middle School’s open house will be for all sixth grade students and sixth-through-eighth grade students new to Madison County.
Each student is invited to bring one adult with them to pick up your schedule, meet your teacher and tour the building, Open house times will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Wearing of masks will be required to attend.
All seventh and eighth grade students may pull their schedule from Parent Portal beginning Thursday, Aug. 6.
MCHS OPEN HOUSE
Madison County High School will host an open house Aug. 5. As a way to decrease our crowd, the Open House will be for rising ninth graders and new students only.
“We ask that only these students attend,” school officials said. “For ninth graders and new students, you are asked to bring only one parent/guardian and to wear a mask. To reduce the traffic in the halls we also ask each student to come at their assigned time which is divided by alphabet. During the open house a representative from nutrition and transportation will be present.”
Last name A-F — 3 to 3:45 p.m.
Last name G-L — 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Last name M-R — 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Last name S-Z — 6 to 6:45 p.m.
“Once students arrive, please report to the cafeteria to pick your schedule up and to meet transportation or nutrition as needed,” school officials said. “All upperclassmen may access their schedules through Portal. We will send these instructions at a later time.”
