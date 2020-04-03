Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore released the following statement Friday morning about the state's "Shelter-in-place" order:
"By now everyone has seen and read the "shelter in place" ordered by Gov. Kemp.
We are asking you to use caution and follow the guidelines that are set.
Everyone is asking what are we allowed to do ?
1. You are allowed to drive your vehicle to purchase essential supplies for your home. We will not be stopping your vehicle to ascertain if your mission is essential. We do not want to be a victim if you are a carrier or spread the sickness if we are infected and it's unknown. Basically we are advising you to use good sound judgment and use common sense.
2. We've been asked multiple times about parking lot church services. Obviously, there will be no open sanctuary for a gathering or congregation to assemble. The executive order is very clear on having less than 10 people in any one area or any person within 6 ft. Once again, please use good judgment and keep safe. At this time we are not shutting down any religious service that continues to have short parking lot service as long as each family remains in their vehicles. We are simply asking you to follow the recommendation of Gov. Kemp and not do so.
We've been asked multiple times about a permit to drive. The Sheriff's Office is not providing any type of driving permits.
The guidelines are very clear on what work place would immediately be shut down. If your business is not one of the listed businesses then you're able to work at a minimal level as advised. We will not be stopping your vehicle when traveling to ascertain your type of business.
Please stay safe and let's get through this! Prayers for all of Madison County and every first responder. God bless us all!"
