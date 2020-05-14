Madison County has been awarded federal funding made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and qualifying local non-profit emergency food and shelter agencies are urged to apply for these funds according to a press release.
Madison County has been chosen to receive $8,526 Phase 37 and $12,156 Phase CARES funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Madison County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Funds previously with ACTION, Inc. and other organizations.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Margo Fowler, P.O. Box 101, Danielsville, GA 30633 or call 706-250-2669 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is May 22, 2020 by 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.