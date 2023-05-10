Paramedics can face some really tough days and nights working the ambulance.
There are wrecks, patients facing cardiac catastrophes, families in crisis on a daily basis. It’s a mental and physical challenge to race to the scene of emergencies and provide whatever help is needed.
Many people can’t take that sort of stress. But some truly thrive in that environment.
Madison County’s Jen Carter is one such person. She’s been named Georgia’s “Paramedic of the Year” by the Georgia EMS Association for proving herself as an exceptional caregiver to her patients and supporter of fellow EMS workers.
Carter remains humble about the recognition.
"I don't do this for the accolades,” she said. “I don't I never do this kind of thing. It is greatly appreciated. I'm very honored to have received it, but it's very hard for me to accept it knowing that I just do everything that everybody else would do. I'm not any better or any greater than any other of the medics that I work with."
But Madison County EMS director Bobby Smith said Carter is absolutely worthy of special recognition.
“She is very deserving of this award,” said Smith. “She is hardworking, dedicated and has been holding multiple roles such as a paramedic supervisor, training officer, assistant EMA director. We truly appreciate the sacrifice that she has made for our citizens and the service.”
Carter, a Nebraska native, spent her early work life as a researcher at the University of Georgia before turning to medicine. She focused on parasitology and the immune response to parasite infections called schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms. During this time she was “going back and forth to Africa” to study the disease.
“We were actually studying the immunology of people who were resistant to reinfection,” she said. “We also worked with malaria and tapeworms and a bunch of other things as well, but the focus was on schistosomiasis.”
The program was funded through grants, and when the housing market crashed in 2008, the program had trouble getting funding for another five years.
“So essentially, my position was drying up,” she said.
Carter went to EMT school at night and soon started working as a paramedic.
“Six months after my employment came to an end at the university, my boss called me back and said, ‘Hey, we got refunded, can you please come back?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely!’”
So Carter worked both jobs for several years, serving as a researcher and a paramedic. When her boss at the university retired, she decided to just focus on EMS work. She worked in Athens and then joined Madison County EMS about five years ago.
She said the job is always changing, adding that that the key to being a good paramedic is maintaining “the desire to want to learn.”
“Good paramedicine is having the desire to learn and adapt to those changes,” she said.
Carter has taught other paramedics for a decade.
“It (teaching) keeps me fresh on everything,” she said. “Because it does change so often. It makes me research and do the learning before I turn around and teach it to the students, who then I have to tell, ‘Hey, I'm going to teach you this day. But guess what? Tomorrow is probably going to be different.’”
Carter said societal changes are evident in ambulance work. She noted that financial desperation can lead some to use EMS for primary health care needs, which is not the intent of the emergency service. She said when covid hit, a number of people were scared to call EMS for a time. She said there has been a big increase in overdose calls in the past few years. Those calls often come in clusters, and Carter said it’s evident when a new batch of drugs has hit the street.
“You can actually see the influx of drugs based on the number of overdoses,” she said. “You can tell when it's coming through the county because our calls will increase.”
Carter said she’d like to continue working as a paramedic until retirement. But it takes a physical toll, especially having to maneuver and transport people to the hospital.
“I would love to do this until it's time for me to retire,” she said. “But my body is not going to hold out. So I don't know. I'm just gonna’ keep doing it as for as long as I can.”
Carter said EMS offers employees lots of camaraderie.
“Yeah, it's definitely a family mentality,” she said. “We see the worst of the worst and sometimes it makes a pretty bad day for us, and it is like a family, where we can lean on each other for the good and the bad.”
She said the focus of the job is the patient and their family. Paramedics aren’t just dealing with a physical crisis, there’s often a lot of emotion in the moment, too.
“Every patient is different, every family's different,” she said. “They're all gonna’ respond in a different way. So I think a large part of our job is to evaluate how they're reacting and how we can modify what we're doing to help them. Some people respond really well to humor, so we'll try to make light of the situation or make jokes and some people are not going to react well to that. So it's a patient-dependent situation, and I think the biggest way to learn how to do that is experience it over and over working in multiple different places. You get to run across people from all manner of life and get to know how one person is going to react over another person.”
Fellow paramedic Taylor Holloman wrote a letter recommending Carter for the state award, noting that she has a “knowledge and passion for the career.”
“She (Carter) has a calm demeanor with a welcoming attitude,” said Holloman. “She is very thorough with her assessments and works to get the entire picture of her patients. She listens to the patients and makes them feel heard, which builds a trust needed in this career field. She allows patients to be active in the care that they receive. She makes sure that they stay informed and allows them to make decisions regarding their health and care. Working with Jen can immediately put you in a better mood and makes you want to offer better compassionate care. While running calls, Jen puts the patient’s needs first. She is a patient advocate first and foremost and works to ensure that patients are well cared for… Jen seems to be one step ahead in anticipating needs of patients, coworkers, and other entities on the scene of a call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.