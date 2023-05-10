Paramedic of the Year

Georgia’s “Paramedic of the Year,” Jen Carter of Madison County, is pictured with Chad Black and Kim Littleton of the Georgia EMS Association.

Paramedics can face some really tough days and nights working the ambulance.

There are wrecks, patients facing cardiac catastrophes, families in crisis on a daily basis. It’s a mental and physical challenge to race to the scene of emergencies and provide whatever help is needed.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.