If the school is the heart of the community, April Pass is part of its life blood. For that reason, she’s been selected as Madison County School System Teacher of the Year.
Pass and her family permanently arrived in the county about five years ago, but she has been lead teaching at Comer Elementary School since 2018.
“You get to know everyone out here in the community here; everyone seems to know everyone here,” April explains of her draw to live and work in a more rural area. She especially notes the closeness of families, seeing them not only at school but sporting events, church and shopping.
In 2021, Pass experienced first-hand the benefits of a close-knit school and community. She also exhibited the devotion and care that provided the example for her students and other teachers.
That school year, April battled cancer. During the year, she rarely missed classroom time, opting to give her students the continuity of her presence during treatments and COVID outbreaks.
She understands the impact she has on students’ lives.
“You invest in everyone, when you’re out here” she said. “Definitely with the kids. It’s not just academic. You get to know them on a personal level.”
In April’s cancer diagnosis, she’s been able to identify with struggles and difficulties her students often face.
“I tried to tell them, ‘We’re all going through things, whether it’s family obstacles, a learning disability, or your struggling in math or reading,” she said as she remembers the past couple years. “There’s all these different things that you could have in your life, but it’s just a little hurdle.”
April also extends her collaborative spirit with her fellow teachers. She’s a leader of the second grade team and has also worked with teachers in other grades to help either struggling students or ones who need enrichment.
She sees the honor as both a blessing and a surprise.
“From an early age, I’ve always wanted to do this. It’s my passion,” April laughs as she also describes that she practiced teaching school on her younger brother, even as a little girl.
Pass doesn’t know what her future holds, except that she plans to continue teaching second grade.
Since receiving news of the honor, April has participated on the teacher forum, a group formed with the other school’s “Teacher-of-the-Year” recipients, that meets with Superintendent Michael Williams. These teachers are the link between questions and concerns within the schools and to the district level.
She says the honor has opened doors of opportunity but also given her more background on the community and developing relationships with other teachers in the community.
Sharing ideas, tips, still learning are benefits that she will continue to use, seeing the both struggle of fighting cancer and the privilege of representing her school as chapters in life that help shape her future.
