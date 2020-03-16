Due to the coronavirus, all MainStreet Newspaper offices are closed until further notice.
Latest Madison News
- Probate Judge issues press release related to court closing
- Northern Judicial Circuit shuts down court through April 13
- Mainstreet Newspaper offices closed
- State reports 121 confirmed coronavirus cases
- State officials urge COVID-19 prevention measures in care facilities
- Georgia school superintendent suspends state testing administration, accountability requirements
- Coronavirus closure listing
- Pre-K registration canceled; parents can pick up school materials Monday, Tuesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens
- Royston man faces family violence charge
- County offices to open Monday, but two-week closure beginning Tuesday anticipated
- Hull man charged with felony burglary
- Madison County Schools closed March 16-30 due to coronavirus
- Gov’t clash in county seat: Rezoning for DFACS postponed in Danielsville
- Madison County Emergency Management Administrator addresses coronavirus
- Comer nursing home announces visiting restrictions, safety measures
- Coronavirus closure listing
- Friday the 13th presents flurry of activity for school staff preparing for shutdown
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.