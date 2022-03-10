A request to rezone property on Hudson Rivers Church Road for 20 chicken houses has been withdrawn.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon reported at Madison County’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting Monday that Danh Nguyen withdrew his request March 3 to rezone 178.31 acres from A-2 to A-1 for 20 poultry houses.
The proposal sparked considerable public outcry from residents opposed to the plans, who cited numerous reasons for their opposition, including concerns over water, road safety, health, odors and property values.
The board voted 5-0 to refund Nguyen's rezoning application fee.
In other zoning matters Monday, the board approved requests by Daniel Hardigree with Triple M Land Holding LLC to rezone two parcels off Wildcat Bridge Road, 9.3 acres and 5.88 acres, from A-1 to R-R for four new home sites. The board approved the proposal on the condition that he place trees on a property line with an adjacent property owner and that the private drive meet sufficient county standards to potentially be taken over as a county road, along with the installation of a turnaround area for school buses.
The board also approved a request by Amy Coile to rezone 6.54 acres off Scogin Road from A-1 to R-R to split into two tracts for two existing homes.
