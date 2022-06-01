It wasn’t just parents and grandparents full of joy and pride as Madison County graduates received their diplomas Saturday.
Madison County mentors also felt the emotion of the moment, knowing that their mentees had crossed the finish line on their high school career.
And the county mentor program held an end-of-the-year luncheon Friday at Gina Belle’s in Danielsville to honor volunteers whose mentees graduated in 2022, while hearing about the graduates’ accomplishments.
Claire Elrod Miller spoke of her mentee, REACH scholar Raven Hancock, and how much Hancock has accomplished since the mentorship began in 2017.
“During our time, the most rewarding part of this experience (for me) has been seeing her gain confidence and self assurance as she has come into her own,” said Miller. “She has maintained her grades, while working a job and participating in school athletics, and for that I am proud to have been her mentor!”
Retired teacher Leslie Hardeman, who became a mentor in 2008, was paired in October 2021 with Zandy Gonzalez, a REACH scholar whose original mentee was no longer available. Hardeman said Gonzalez was a joy to mentor.
“Zandy is an amazing girl,” said Hardeman. “She has worked so hard all the way up to the point where I got her. She has made it happen. She has been diligent about staying on focus, staying on task and I meet her and she knows what she wants to do and where she wants to go to school. And she knows her long-term goal.”
Hardeman said her role with Gonzalez was to help with the application process.
“Mostly I just encouraged her to remember your deadlines coming up,” said Hardeman. “I would suggest that you apply for early admission. If you get early admission, you know you’re there. If you don’t get early admission, you still have time to apply for other schools as well. She got early admission into her school and she’s in the JROTC, and she got the ROTC scholarship at North Georgia College. She has worked very hard and been very faithful, and I’ve told her that I would feel confident telling anyone that she’s going to take advantage of this opportunity. She’s going to work hard and be focused. In the short time I’ve known her, that comes across. It’s been a joy to work with her, because she was so motivated. It’s been a good experience.”
Olivia Hilburn, who became a mentor in 2011, was paired with 2022 graduate Hope McCaig in 2018.
Hilburn said she didn’t know what McCaig thought of her in their first year together.
“I really wasn’t sure if she’d want me back the second year,” she said. “I didn’t know what she thought of me.”
Hilburn said she has enjoyed watching McCaig mature over the years and how conscientious she has been, despite whatever challenges in life she faces.
“She has grown into such a precious young woman,” she said. “She does work all she can and she doesn’t even use all her money for herself. I was so proud of her. I’m really proud of all she’s done no matter what comes her way.”
Teddi Shriner, who became a mentor in 2012, was paired with graduate Charlene “Lori” Karhoff in 2017. Shriner said she became Karhoff’s mentor while working as a counselor at Madison County Middle School — she now owns a counseling practice.
“She stood out from the other kids in terms of her internal drive to succeed and her positive, calm nature, despite some hardships life had thrown at her,” said Shriner. “She had this positivity and drive about her, but just needed someone to remind her of her potential and boost her up along the way. Normally, when I mentor, I just keep the kiddos while they're in middle school since it's harder to see them once they go to the high school, but with her, she just stuck with me, and I felt the need to support her throughout this journey she was on.”
When Shriner first began mentoring Karhoff, the mentee was living with two cousins.
“Over the course of her high school years, she moved in with her aunt and uncle and their kids, got more stable, and then she got involved in guitar and really found solace in making music as well as skateboarding with some friends she had,” said Shriner. “A few years ago, her dad passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident, and that was the moment I really knew I was supposed to be in her life since she needed someone to lean on during that time.”
Shriner said Karhoff is “a resilient and inspiring young lady.”
“She hopes to pursue a career in the medical field, and plans to start taking CNA classes soon,” said Shriner. “She is the first one to graduate from HS in her immediate family, and I'm excited to see how her journey continues as she goes out into the world and shares her heart, courage and positive spirit. It's been an honor to be her mentor these past six years. I'm so proud of her!”
Melanie Berryman and Teresa Epps also saw their mentees graduate this year. Neither mentee has given permission for publicity. But both voiced pride in their mentees’ accomplishments.
Epps said her mentee has the same face as he did in the fifth grade when she first started mentoring him.
“The only thing he did was grow taller; he still has that same look,” she said.
Epps said the 2022 graduate is a good, quiet, hard-working kid who has a job lined up beginning four days after graduation.
“I’m very proud of the accomplishments he’s made,” she said. “He’s just a humble young man.”
Epps and those on hand for the luncheon talked for a moment about the importance of the high school’s vocational programs. She recalled how there were such programs when she was in school, but then they were phased out in favor of putting everyone on a college-prep track. She said she’s glad to see the comeback of vocational education, helping students develop job skills and be productive members of society.
“You work with the kids and you know this kid is going to college and this kid could care less,” said Epps. “And we’re starting to circle back and offer some more of the opportunities and I think that’s one of the biggest advantages our school district can give.”
Berryman said her mentee is very smart and has overcome tough challenges and got her diploma from Foothills Academy, which she said has been a blessing for many students, helping them graduate.
Berryman, who worked with teen parents since 1996 and has been a Madison County mentor since 2002, said the connections she has felt with mentees over the years has been really strong and that it’s a joy to watch them succeed.
“I remember the connection with one who is now working in the school system as a mother of two,” she said. “She’s really excelled.”
Madison County Mentor Director Shirley Aaron handed out gift bags for the mentors with a starfish theme. She shared the legend of the starfish.
“A man walked up a shore littered with thousands of starfish beached and dying after a storm,” said Aaron. “He approached someone picking them up and flinging them back into the ocean. ‘Why do you bother?’ the walker scoffed. ‘You’re not saving enough to make a difference.’ The flinger picked up another starfish and sent it spinning back to the water. ‘Made a difference to that one,’ was the reply.”
Aaron said the table at Gina Belle’s was “full of great mentors.”
“And that’s what all of you do,” she said. “You make a difference, one student at a time. I promise you are.”
Madison County mentors with mentees graduating this year include:
•Bradley Allen: mentee, Logan Selk
•Melanie Berryman: mentee, name not disclosed
•Theresa Bettis: mentee, name not disclosed
•Claire Elrod: mentee, Raven Hancock
•Teresa Epps: mentee, Michael Sexton
•Leslie Hardeman: mentee, Zandy Gonzalez
•Olivia Hilburn: mentee, Hope McCaig
•Lee Reno: mentee, Joseph Vierra
•Shelby Reno: mentee, Faith Vierra
•Harry Rice: mentee, Anthony Huato
•Dr. Jared Robinson: mentee, Jonathan Muench
•Terrie Seagraves: mentee, Lillian “Lily” McElhannon
•Teddi Shriner: mentee, Charlene “Lori” Karhoff
•Tara Thomas: mentee, Mary Ste Pay
•Jane Tippins, mentee, Ashlyn Hartley
Interested in being a mentor?
Madison County has a long list of students waiting for a mentor. If you have an interest in mentoring a Madison County student, contact mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us or saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-795-2191 ext.1469.
