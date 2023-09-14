Huy Vihn Dang Nguyen, 32, was recently charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals after allegedly turning off the water supply to barns housing more than 200,000 chickens at a farm located at 5667 Hwy. 191, Comer.

Nguyen was employed to tend to the chickens but after problems with Pilgrim’s Pride and farm owners which included drug concerns and threatening messages, he was let go on Aug. 21. He was also told to leave both the poultry farm and the residence on the property where he had been staying.

