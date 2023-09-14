Huy Vihn Dang Nguyen, 32, was recently charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals after allegedly turning off the water supply to barns housing more than 200,000 chickens at a farm located at 5667 Hwy. 191, Comer.
Nguyen was employed to tend to the chickens but after problems with Pilgrim’s Pride and farm owners which included drug concerns and threatening messages, he was let go on Aug. 21. He was also told to leave both the poultry farm and the residence on the property where he had been staying.
The owners alleged that Nguyen was mad and cursing but did pack up some of his things and leave the residence.
Later the same day, a Pilgrims Pride broiler field supervisor reported that a signal on his computer alerted him to temperatures rising significantly in the six chicken houses. He called the owners to advise they check on the poultry houses for the chickens’ welfare and it was found that water supply for both the drinking water and cooling cells to cool down the inner temperature of the houses had been turned off.
The water supply was immediately turned back on and the owners tended to the chickens, according to the incident report.
The supervisor said that if the incident had not been noticed, the chickens could have easily died due to the increasing heat and lack of drinking water. He also advised that the owners felt certain that Nguyen had turned the water off since he had been so upset. They believed he was mad enough to kill the chickens. The owners also alleged that no one else would have turned the water off and that they were afraid of Nguyen.
The report indicated that Pilgrims Pride did not send anyone out to the farm because of safety concerns. Pilgrims Pride suspended the company broiler contract with the farm indefinitely, pending resolution of the investigation, and sent out a Live Haul crew to take the chickens to another farm. The owners were reported to be understanding and cooperative.
Nguyen was found at his mother’s residence in Paulding County and arrested on Aug. 22. He was brought to Madison County and booked on Aug. 24.
When asked, Nguyen confirmed a drug problem but did not admit to turning off the water supply.
