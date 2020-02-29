A long-time City of Comer employee suffered a medical emergency and drove his personal truck into the front of the Bread Basket in downtown Comer Saturday shortly after 9:20 a.m.
Jason Garrett, a volunteer fireman and utility worker for Comer, lost consciousness and drove his Dodge Ram truck into the Bread Basket, striking a man, who apparently suffered minor injuries.
Gary Hobbs of Carlton was in the store and pulled Garrett from the truck and began CPR.
“Everybody just jumped in quickly,” said Comer Mayor Jody Blackmon, who responded to the accident. “The mayor from Carlton, her husband (Hobbs) was here, and he started CPR immediately. There was a state trooper that was really close. He was here within a minute. And he started CPR and then within a matter of three or four minutes, we had full response. He was in a full code when we got here. First responders initiated CPR and used the AED (defibrillator) to revive him and got him in the truck.”
Blackmon said Garrett was conscious and talking with his family members at Piedmont Athens Regional after the cardiac incident. The mayor said the quick response and the use of the defibrillator helped save Garrett’s life.
Debra Smith and Erin Threlkeld were working in the Bread Basket deli when the incident occurred. They said a woman and her three young grandchildren had just picked up a call-in order for biscuits. They were out of harm’s way prior to the crash.
“I was in the back and I heard a big crash and heard Debra holler, and I thought something had blown up,” said Threlkeld. “I walk around the corner and see the truck in here and my first thought was, ‘Where are the kids that were in the store?’ And then I knew there was a gentleman at the counter who I had just given a dollar to. And I was wondering where he was.”
Threlkeld said the man struck by the truck was “walking and talking.”
“He was bleeding some and sore,” she said. “I helped him a little.”
Smith said she was working at the grill when the truck came in the store. She said she was torn up to see Garrett in trouble. He is her friend.
“I thought somebody had thrown a bomb in here,” she said. “It was just a huge explosion. And everybody was screaming and I saw it was Jason Garrett and Jason is my buddy. We’re good buddies since I started here.”
Owner Sean Hussain said he would get the front of the store boarded up and hoped to be back in business within a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.