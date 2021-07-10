Marilyn Walton of Hull will seek the open District 3 seat at the Madison County Board of Commissioners’ table.
Theresa Bettis recently resigned from that post. And a special election will be held in November to fill the remainder of her term. Qualifying will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16-18.
“Council member Marilyn Walton, a prominent resident of Hull for the past 14 years and wife of the Mayor of Hull, has been deeply involved in the community for almost three years as a council member decided to take her knowledge and experience further to become a District 3 county commissioner to help design and protect the health, safety, and welfare of District 3 citizens and would like to ask for your vote,” stated a press release announcing Walton’s candidacy.
