Madison County leaders are seeking a grant for a water/sewer feasibility study to help determine where future infrastructure should be located in the county.
“What this does, it takes the guessing out of where we put water lines and where we’re going with sewer,” said county commission chairman Todd Higdon at the Feb. 15 county industrial authority meeting.
Industrial authority members expressed support for a study, and Higdon said he’d request that the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission assist in drafting a grant application for a 50-50 matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for funds for a water/sewer study. Higdon estimated that the county’s portion of that grant would be in the $40,000-to-$50,000 range.
Higdon said the comprehensive plan will also be factored in to the study.
“I think that (the comp plan) will steer some of this and make it easier for the feasibility study,” he said.
BOC and IDA attorney Mike Pruett said the feasibility study is noteworthy.
“Having been here 22 years, this water/sewer feasibility study, that’s historic,” he said.
OTHER POTENTIAL GRANTS
Higdon also told IDA members about a “funding summit” held recently at the county government complex with representatives from a number of agencies that award grants.
The chairman said the county could apply for another Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) for water or sewer upgrades. The authority received a CDGB grant to tie the Mize Road area water system to the county’s main system. Funds for that grant have been used, and the county is eligible for another grant. Higdon said he sees two possible projects for a CDGB grant: a water line connecting the county system to the Columbia Feed Mill well off Hwy. 72, or a line running approximately 1.5 miles from the Hull sewer treatment plant to one of two Hull-area creeks to release treated wastewater into the creek. That sewer system is currently using drip fields.
Higdon noted that there are 31.5 acres next to Hull-Sanford Elementary School that are used as both a drip field and a back-up drip field. With a discharge line and permit, the county could use the 31.5 acres for economic development.
“If we can get that discharge line, the county would have 31.5 acres of prime economic development property at Dogsboro beside Hull-Sanford Elementary,” said Higdon.
POTENTIAL BUSINESS OFF HWY. 72
In another matter, Emanuele Grighi, sales director for CMC Industries, was on hand for the meeting. CMC provides large-scale North American poultry producers with chicken-loading equipment. Grighi said CMC is interested in establishing a facility in the Athens area and considering the industrial authority property off Mill Creek Drive, which is off Hwy. 72 near the authority’s water tank, where the county owns approximately 30 acres. The industrial authority agreed to share information with CMC to help them determine if the site is suitable for them.
Higdon said the county needs to use its property in a more efficient way than it did years ago when lots were split at Madico Park.
Higdon said lots sold at Madico Park were seven and eight acres, which he said were too big and left the business park underutilized. He said any land sold now should have smaller lots than at Madico to accommodate more business.
“We basically wasted our park with little buildings on great big lots,” he said. “Every lot in there could almost be split and another business be on it.”
TESTING VIOLATION
Morris spoke about a recent letter the water department sent to customers about a testing violation.
“We sent out letters to our customer base regarding some water testing done back in August,” he said. “I had someone ask me about the information in the letter, and I wanted to clarify that the letter stated it was an E. coli test that did not get completed in the allotted time frame, but we still completed that test and there was no contamination found. That test was done. It was not done in the approved time frame, but it was done. Our goal is to have a safe, consistent, trustworthy water source for our customers and we wanted everyone to know that.”
CONNECTION TO JACKSON COUNTY?
Higdon said Madison County needs to get back into conversations with Jackson County about potential water purchases. Jackson County is part of the Upper Oconee Basin Authority. Its members — Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties — draw water from the 505-acre Bear Creek Reservoir. Madison County is seeking water from Jackson County, but Jackson County can’t sell water out of the county without approval from the other counties, and there has been some opposition from other counties to Jackson County providing that service to Madison County. Morris said he would inquire on where the situation stands and report back to the authority.
Meanwhile, Madison County is seeking to increase its water supply, with in-county production being the top priority.
“We need water, but we’d like to work on more self sufficiency,” said IDA member Marc Perry. “That’s going to be difficult, too, to go it alone if you were wanting to build a treatment plant or reservoir or something like that.”
Higdon responded that the cost of that would be $25 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters Feb. 15, the industrial authority welcomed Stephanie Wilson, who is handling IDA finance duties. Morris said Wilson is catching on quickly and that the authority appreciates her work.
The board heard from utility director Rodney Shubert, who said eight new customers tied on to the county water system last month. He said Michelle Mason, the owner of the shopping center in Hull of Hwy. 29 north of the red light, which includes Winghouse Grill, is getting quotes on a lift station to tie in to the IDA’s sewer system in the area. Morris said the IDA wants that complex to be able to use the county services, adding that he appreciates Mason’s patience in the matter. The sewer system, which was established a couple of decades ago, has noteworthy design problems, and the IDA has long discussed how to remedy the issues and boost sewer services in the area. However, any fix is costly.
Shubert said he has gotten a price quote of $48,000 for a well filtration system for Rolling Oaks Subdivision. He said the IDA should be able to get the well functional and in service for the county water system for less than $100,000 if it chooses to do so. The authority is always seeking new water sources, since most of the water it sells to customers comes from out of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.