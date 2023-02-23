Glass of water

Madison County leaders are seeking a grant for a water/sewer feasibility study to help determine where future infrastructure should be located in the county.

“What this does, it takes the guessing out of where we put water lines and where we’re going with sewer,” said county commission chairman Todd Higdon at the Feb. 15 county industrial authority meeting.

Locations

