The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) is conducting a survey to determine how many people are bothered by the noise generated at the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert and to what degree their lives have been impacted.
“We hope that we will receive enough replies to establish without a doubt that GRP has a real noise pollution problem,” said Drago Tesanovich, co-chair of MCCPC. “With this information, we hope that GRP will take the necessary steps to reduce their noise. If not we will try and force them to. We will be sending out or delivering post cards to almost 1,500 residences in the Colbert area. The post cards will explain what we're doing and explain how to take part in the survey. We will also be posting the information on our website and Facebook.”
To access the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/NZLW92G
The MCCPC website is www.madisoncleanpowercoalition.com
GRP Executive Vice President Carey Davis said the company was asked “to participate in a noise test they wanted to perform and we have engaged with the county.” He had no further comment on the matter.
